The government is working to safeguard the rice industry, Photo: Le Toan Within four days, Pham Thai Binh, general director of Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC, sent three proposal letters to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc about rice exports. In the latest one dated April 16, he asked the PM Phuc to allow 300,000 tonnes of rice congested at ports since March 24 to be exported among the quota for April of 400,000 tonnes. According to Binh, the lack of transparency in opening customs declarations on April 12 has ensured a huge loss for the domestic rice industry. Many enterprises successfully opened the declaration but have no rice at ports, while there have been 300,000 tonnes of rice congested at such locations since March 24. “If the 300,000 tonnes of rice are kept waiting for export at the ports, Vietnamese rice will continue to lose about VND50 billion ($2.17 million) per day,” he wrote. In an April 15 report, the Vietnam Food Association (VFA) recommended that the local authorities need to cancel the entire declaration of businesses if detecting a situation of no goods at ports or making a false declaration. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Can, general director of the General… Read full this story

Calls for shake-up in rice exporting have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.