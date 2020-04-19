BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19 The spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has served to rob millions of workers of their income, while numerous businesses throughout the country are struggling for survival or are facing up to the possibility of going bankrupt. Discussing the harrowing economic developments with a VOV reporter, Nguyen Huu Thanh, Director of Eurolink Joint Stock Company, said that regrettably his company is no longer able to maintain production due to enduring a 80% drop in first quarter revenue, with revenue in March down 95%. With production halted it has hampered the target of achieving 120% revenue growth compared to 2019’s figures, with many firms in a similar situation facing bankruptcy. For many years, Eurolink’s production and business operations have been entirely dependent on the flow of import and export goods. In fact, the company usually imports materials every three months, with up to 80% of its materials being imported from Italy, one of the world’s worst hit by the COVID-19 in Europe. In addition to a shortage of raw materials, Eurolink is also facing the prospect of capital depletion, therefore increasing the possibly that the firm will be forced to completely halt operations… Read full this story
