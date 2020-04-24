Last week, the Ministry of Construction sent a proposal to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to officially approve the investment plan to set up this project, after investors have completed the necessary procedures. The Saigon Peninsula project was initiated in 2007 by Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, a domestic developer which has many large-scale property projects in Ho Chi Minh City, to build large-scale infrastructure system and a modern urban area located in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City. The $6 billion Saigon Peninsula property project was referred to the PM’s approval In 2011, the investor was granted the land plot for land clearance and compensation. More than 93 per cent of the land was cleared. In 2016, a consortium named Saigon Peninsula Group was formed between Van Thinh Phat Investment as well as Malaysian partners Genting and Pavilion. According to the developers’ announcement, the 118ha project will encompass a shopping mall, a five-star hotel, high-end apartment blocks, deluxe resort villas, and upmarket office towers – all planned by Pavilion. Meanwhile, Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group is in charge of the land development and Genting will construct what will be the largest international cruise ship terminal in Vietnam, capable of harbouring vessels of up… Read full this story

Brighter prospects for $6 billion Saigon Peninsula property project have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.