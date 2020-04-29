Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemicUnis have faith in graduation exams despite coronavirusCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 27Students in nearly 30 localities return to school after months-long closureThree more COVID-19 recovered patients test positive again People return home after finishing 14-day quarantine at a centre in Hòa Bình province on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt HÀ NỘI — The wife of a man who relapsed after previously recovering from COVID-19 has also once again tested positive for the virus. The Brazilian woman was given the all-clear on April 18, along with her husband. The couple were told to isolate at home but first he became ill and tested positive again, then she did as well. They are both now being treated at Củ Chi Field Hospital in HCM City. The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear now stands at nine. Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country has gone 13 days straight with no community transmissions as of 6:00am on April 29, the committee said. A total of 221 patients have recovered while 49 are… Read full this story

