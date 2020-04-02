Bia Viet – Born in Vietnam for Vietnam

Vietnam’s beauty and wonder lie in her variety – the magnificent mountains of the north, the pristine beaches and islands of central Vietnam, the calming beauty of the Central Highlands, and the abundance and vitality of the south. But despite all the regional differences, what unites us is our common bond. Whether we are from the northern, central or southern regions, Vietnamese are known for our national spirit under any circumstances. During good times, we celebrate our diverse cuisine and culture in a country with 54 different ethnic groups. However, when it comes to difficult times, Vietnam leaves no one behind. We believe in and live the mantra of “solidarity is strength.” Inspired by both the incredible variety in Vietnam and this unified spirit, Bia Viet was created to honor the national spirit that unifies this great country. Bia Viet is the latest member of HEINEKEN Vietnam’s brand portfolio. Bia Viet is a cold brew lager at 4.3% ABV, using only natural ingredients including water, malted barley, hops, cereals, and yeast. Brewed with cold fermentation techniques at 8-10 degrees Celsius, Bia Viet preserves the essence of hops and delivers long-lasting refreshment. Given the rich and varied cuisine and taste preferences… Read full this story

