Corporate Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment By Lan Nhi Friday, Apr 24, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt paymentBy Lan Nhi A Bamboo Airways aircraft. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts and payment plan for aviation service providers – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation. The order was made after the Ministry of Transport asked the authority to handle the requests related to the carrier’s contract breaches from Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, Saigon Ground Services Company, Hanoi Ground Service JSC and Skypec. Data from ACV indicated that since May last year, Bamboo Airways has repeatedly made late payments. Its payments were 42 days later than the payment dates agreed upon in their contracts. The late payments included fees for passenger services that were collected by the airline. Services such as security and baggage screening were provided by ACV. Specifically, as of March 18, the debt the carrier owed to the corporation totaled VND205 billion, with the overdue debt reaching VND178.7 billion, according… Read full this story

