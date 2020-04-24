Nation Bac Ninh quarantines 300+ Chinese experts The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 24, 2020,18:27 (GMT+7) Bac Ninh quarantines 300+ Chinese expertsThe Saigon Times Passengers make health declarations after entering Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport on March 7. Bac Ninh Province has put into quarantine 358 Chinese experts that came to Vietnam to work at Goertek Vina Company – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Bac Ninh Province has put into quarantine 358 Chinese experts that came to Vietnam to work at Goertek Vina Company, according to the provincial health department. These experts entered Vietnam through the Huu Nghi border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son on April 22, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. On arrival, they made health declarations, underwent health checks and wore protective suits. Local agencies also checked the specialists’ certificates, granted by a Chinese hospital, which showed they had tested negative for the new coronavirus. They were then transported to two hotels in Bac Ninh in special-purpose cars. Among them, 176 have been quarantined at the Wilton Hotel and 182 others are being monitored at the Crow Hotel. These two hotels were requisitioned as centralized isolation facilities in accordance with the Health Ministry’s regulations. The experts and health workers… Read full this story
