Bạc Liêu to improve irrigation canals

Dredging an irrigation canal in Bạc Liêu Province’s Vĩnh Lợi District. The province will dredge 230 irrigation canals and branches this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử BẠC LIÊU — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu plans to dredge canals to improve water supply for irrigation at a cost of VNĐ162 billion (US$6.9 million) this year. The funding will be granted to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and districts to carry out the work. The province plans to dredge 230 irrigation canals and branches with more than 805,000 square metres of surface area. Around 10 million square metres of sludge are expected to be dredged. The province has more than 130,000ha of aquaculture farms and nearly 100,000ha of rice paddies. Many canals and ditches have not been dredged for many years, which causes a water shortage during the dry season. Bạc Liêu is one of provinces in the delta to suffer from water shortages due to the severe drought this year. — VNS

