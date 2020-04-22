Ba Ria-Vung Tau lures over $450m into IZs in Q1

The 300ha My Xuan A Industrial Zone in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Phu My Town. — Photo idico.com.vn Industrial zones (IZs) in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted a total investment capital of more than US$450 million in the first quarter of this year. Of the sum, $360.7 million came from seven newly-licensed projects while the remainder of $97.8 million from eight capital-added ones. The industrial zones-based enterprises, especially those in textile and garment, footwear and bags have encountered many difficulties as raw materials and accessories for production have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in major supplying countries such as China and South Korea. About 52 per cent of enterprises said they have been ensuring production with their stockpiled raw materials since the beginning of this year, but these enterprises will not have enough raw materials to fulfil export contracts in the following months, according to local authorities. Notably, 6.8 per cent of enterprises said they completely lack raw materials and will face risks of stopping production next month. In order to overcome the current difficulties, the firms called for the Government’s supporting policies including interest rate reductions, debt freezes and lending limit extensions, as well… Read full this story

