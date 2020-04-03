At least 20 killed in Somali clan violence: official

MOGADISHU — At least 20 people have been killed in southern Somalia day in clashes between militia from rival clans fighting over land, officials and witnesses said Thursday.
Tensions between fighters from the Owrmale and Majerten clans some 30km outside the southern port city of Kismayo, have been rising in recent weeks.
“The fighting intensified today and 20 people from the two sides were killed and dozen others including civilians wounded. This is horrible situation which needs to be stopped,” Abdikarin Mohamed, a local government official from the area, told AFP by phone.
“The dead bodies are strewn in the battle zone and civilians are fleeing as the fighting (which) affected several villages. We have been informed twenty people died and more than that were wounded during the past three days,” said Adan Jama, a local elder in Kismayo.
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo called on both sides to show restraint and end the bloodshed.
“I call on the brotherly people who are fighting in the western Kismayo to stop the bloodshed urgently and unconditionally,” The president said in a statement published by national news agency SONNA.
“It is unfortunate today people are fighting within themselves instead of uniting to fight Al-Shabaab terrorists and liberate their territories,” he added, referring to the Al-Qaeda linked Islamists who carry out regular attacks in the country.
Intra and inter-clan clashes are common in Somalia, many relating to land disputes and water resources. — AFP
- Police Inspector, youth killed as mob attacks U.P. outpost
- Cleveland officials decry violence as 20 shot, 3 killed
- 'The violence has to stop!' DC Guardian Angels founder and grandfather of 11-year-old who was fatally gunned down during July 4 crossfire tells Don Lemon that the community has to come together to help find suspects
- 5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee
- How Australia and Britain Tackled Gun Violence
- 2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump talks to CBS News about police killings, school reopening and China
- Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard taunted him about being a male victim of domestic violence and his severed finger, drank two bottles of wine a night and punished him for breaking her 'rules' as he retakes High Court stand
- Bangladesh Blogger Killings Highlight Dangers of Speaking Out
- Student raped and killed in church wanted to become a minister and 'preach the word of God,' sister says
- Sudanese armed groups attack in Darfur kills 13 people
- Black and Latino communities face another public health crisis amid the pandemic -- gun violence
- Anarchists who helped kill Occupy worry anti-Trump activists
At least 20 killed in Somali clan violence: official have 407 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.