Citi’s Asia-Pacific Consumer Bank ended the fourth quarter of 2017 by sustaining growth and profitability with the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. For the full year of 2017, Asia Pacific Global Consumer Bank’s revenue was up 7 per cent at $7.3 billion and net income increased by 16 per cent on-year. In the editorial write up, the Asset said, “Citi continued to enhance its digital offering by developing intuitive tools to serve their customers across its footprint, and saw a significant number of digital on boarding acquisitions with many clients using its various digital channels.” Asset Magazine lauded Citi’s strong and versatile push towards digital banking During 2017, Citi invested further in supporting its digital transformation in Vietnam. The bank pushed forward with a number of digital services aimed at improving the digital experiences of Vietnamese retail clients. The rapid adoption of mobile and other digital channels has transformed how and where Citi’s retail clients bank, sign up for cards or loans, and pay their bills. In Vietnam, 97 per cent of customers have opted for e-statements. In 2017, the country has also recorded an 78 per cent year-on-year growth in the downloads of the Citi Mobile ® App… Read full this story

Asset Magazine names Citi Asia’s Best Digital Bank have 299 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.