Artistic exchange to reminisce Quang Tri’s heroic rivers

Photo for illustration: nhandan.com.vn The artistic exchange will recall stories and events related with the two historic rivers of Ben Hai and Thach Han, pains of the separation between the North and South of Vietnam, and the significance of national reunification. The 100-minute program, co-organized by the People’s Newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, and Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, is in celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, and 45 years since the end of the battles at the Quang Tri ancient citadel. The organizing board expect to raise VND 800 million at the exchange for the Quang Tri Province’s Gratitude Fund to build ten gratitude houses for local needy. Translated by Dinh Viet

