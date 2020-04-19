Art works highlighting Vietnam’s resistance war exhibited online

The activity aims to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30). The painting “By Vinh Linh combat trench” by Dao Duc On display are art works of different materials featuring Southern women’s saying farewell to their husbands and sons posted to the North at the beginning of the war, local women supporting troops and joining guerrilla forces, and young women transporting military supplies or shooting guns at the enemy. The exhibit also captures the iron will and high determination to win of all Vietnamese people and troops, the devastation and pains of war, and the gratitude to and admiration for fallen soldiers. The images of troops entering Saigon, and those depicting national happiness on the day of liberation or peaceful and romantic moments will probably leave a deep impression on viewers. The online exhibition helps viewers, especially young people, learn more about the glorious and great victory of Vietnam in the war. It also reminds society of paying gratitude to those who had paid their wholehearted devotion and sacrifice to national independence, freedom, and unification. Translated by Mai Huong

