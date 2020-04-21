Apartments for sale in Ho Chi Minh City drop to five-year low

The low point in apartment prices in Ho Chi Minh City offers good opportunities for cash-rich buyers and investors (Photo: Le Toan) According to Savills Vietnam, only three new projects opened bookings before Tet and were officially launched before the COVID-19 lockdown. These are D’lusso and Citigrand in District 2 and the West Gate in Binh Chanh districts, all of which have achieved an average 79 per cent take up rate right before the lockdown. Nguyen Khanh Duy, director of residential sales at Savills’ Ho Chi Minh City office, said that with a solid equity background, there appears to be little defaulting or delays to payment schedules for apartments in the coming time, despite of the COVID-19. The number of units sold in the entire Ho Chi Minh City market dropped by 32 per cent on-year to just slightly more than 4,700 units. With the majority of 2020 sales taking place prior to the pandemic in January and February, absorption was positive at over 50 per cent. However, social distancing and tourism restrictions decelerated rental demand in Ho Chi Minh City. By the end of the first quarter of 2020, all grades of affordable, mid-, and high-end apartments have suffered… Read full this story

