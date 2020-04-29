Anniversary of national reunification day observed

* On April 28, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the city Martyrs’ Cemetery in District 9. Attending the event were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Permanent Deputy-Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, and Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, amongst others. Photo: nld.com.vn They showed their deep gratitude to heroic martyrs who had sacrificed their lives to the national liberation, promising to continue their efforts to build Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized and modern urban center. On the same day, the delegation offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum and at his statue on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, to President Ton Duc Thang at the museum named after him, and to heroic martyrs at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple. * Can Tho city organized a grand ceremony to mark the day of April 30. Delegates recalled the country’s revolutionary road to the final victory as well as highlighted the sound leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh in the national salvation cause. The city’s Party Committee granted Party membership badges, including six 55-year ones, to 275 Party members… Read full this story

