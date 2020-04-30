Alibaba to support Vietnamese SMEs

Alibaba.com has launched new membership packages to support SMEs in Viet Nam. — VNS Photo Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has unveiled four customised membership packages and a suite of digital solutions including AI-powered tools to help small- and medium-sized companies go global and gain tips for connecting with buyers globally. The packages were launched at a recent online summit that the company organised for Vietnamese businesses seeking methods to overcome the current global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The solutions will help Vietnamese suppliers market their products at the right prices, using big data. The solutions also make it easier for SMEs to acquire new customer traffic and to understand their top products, market demand, and conversion rates, which will help them develop business strategies and future growth. The back-end technology also helps companies save labour costs through automation. Zhang Kuo, general manager of Alibaba.com, said: “Our strategy is to help more SMEs go global, especially in Viet Nam. We are reinventing online trade shows to make sure buyers can find suppliers through videos, live meetings and live streams.” A recent survey showed that most global buyers are searching for products through… Read full this story

