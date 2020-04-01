Air pollution warnings upset students’ schedules

Hanoi parents are concerned about the notice that their children will not go to school on days of serious pollution.
Hanoi authorities have issued a directive on solutions to mitigate pollution. If air pollution reaches the ‘hazardous’ level (AQI index > 300), preschools and primary schools will have to ‘arrange suitable teaching and learning schedules’. Meanwhile, the city’s health department will have to take necessary measures to protect people’s health and prevent respiratory diseases.
|Hanoi authorities have issued a directive on solutions to mitigate pollution. If air pollution reaches the ‘hazardous’ level (AQI index > 300), preschools and primary schools will have to ‘arrange suitable teaching and learning schedules’.
Le Hong Vu, head of the Tay Ho district education sub-department, said the air pollution in Hanoi has reached alarming levels recently. The worrying thing is that people still are not aware of the harm of air pollution to children’s health.
Parents will also have to hire babysitters to look after the children while they are at the office.
Thanh Lich
500 students to help traffic police during Tet holiday
The Ministry of Public Security will assign 500 students from the People’s Police Academy to direct traffic before, during and after the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Da Nang students make beach litter collecting machines
A group of students in the central city of Da Nang have successfully made a machine for gathering rubbish on beaches.
- Air pollution action ‘should prioritise children’
- Sadiq: London air pollution causing public health emergency
- Family of girl, 9, whose death was linked to air pollution apply for new inquest
- Air pollution is making you unhappy, study suggests
- Salt Particles From Greenland Contributed To Air Pollution In Reykjavik Yesterday
- Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution
- New inquest sought over girl whose death was linked to air pollution
- Family of girl, 9, whose death was linked to air pollution apply for new inquest into death
- 'Invisible Killer': Expert Explains How to Deal With London Tube's Air Pollution
- Cooking a Sunday roast can drive indoor air pollution far above the levels found in polluted cities