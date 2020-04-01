Air pollution warnings upset students’ schedules

Hanoi parents are concerned about the notice that their children will not go to school on days of serious pollution.

Hanoi authorities have issued a directive on solutions to mitigate pollution. If air pollution reaches the ‘hazardous’ level (AQI index > 300), preschools and primary schools will have to ‘arrange suitable teaching and learning schedules’. Meanwhile, the city’s health department will have to take necessary measures to protect people’s health and prevent respiratory diseases.

Le Hong Vu, head of the Tay Ho district education sub-department, said the air pollution in Hanoi has reached alarming levels recently. The worrying thing is that people still are not aware of the harm of air pollution to children’s health.

Parents will also have to hire babysitters to look after the children while they are at the office.

Thanh Lich

