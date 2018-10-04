AIA reveals Vietnam facing critical illness ‘financing gap’

AIA Group (AIA) has found that people in Vietnam face a considerable “financing gap” where savings, current levels of insurance, and government health provisions may not be enough to pay for the treatment of critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes. The key findings in the AIA Healthy Living Index 2018 The findings are part of the latest AIA Healthy Living Index Survey (The Survey), the fourth since 2011, which highlights the prevailing health trends, motivations, and concerns for individuals and communities across the Asia-Pacific. In Vietnam, 57 per cent of people are concerned about the potential costs of critical illness. When asked to estimate the cost of treatment for cancer they expect they would have to bear, over half (58 per cent) estimate an amount that would have serious financial implications for them. 58 per cent of people think that the potential costs of critical illness would have serious financial implications for them The concern is justified when the expected financing gap is taken into account. For cancer treatment, respondents expect an average shortfall of 41 per cent of the costs they would have to bear. Across all respondents in Vietnam, the financing gap for heart disease… Read full this story
