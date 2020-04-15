AIA delivers another year of excellent growth

AIA Group reported outstanding performance throughout 2017 Ng Keng Hooi, AIA’s group chief executive and president, said: “AIA has delivered another strong performance with double-digit growth across our main financial metrics. The value of new business increased by 28 per cent to reach a new high of $3.512 billion and we also achieved strong growth in IFRS operating profit and free surplus. Today’s results are the direct outcome of the scale, quality, and breadth of AIA’s exceptional businesses across the region and the significant progress we are making in delivering our strategic objectives.” The board has recommended an increase of 17 per cent in the 2017 final dividend, reflecting the strength of AIA’s financial results as well as their confidence in the outlook for the group. AIA has been in Asia for almost a century, operating in some of the most dynamic and attractive life insurance markets in the world. With the corporation’s deep roots and long history in Asia, they have aligned their growth strategy with the opportunities created by the unprecedented structural economic, demographic, and social changes taking place across their markets. I am confident that our teams will continue to deliver profitable growth and long term value… Read full this story

