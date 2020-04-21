ADB pledges financial help for Vietnam’s pandemic response

ADB pledges support ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa told State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung that the ADB was ready to provide financial assistance and policy advice to help the Vietnamese government contain the spread of Covid-19. Accordingly, the ADB will provide additional support through the restart of the Financial Sector Development and Inclusion Program, Subprogram 2 (FSDIP-SP2) and the Improving Public Expenditure Quality Program, Subprogram 2 (IPEQ2) as needed. In addition, the ADB will provide Vietnam with aid to help the country purchase equipment for Covid-19 prevention. Previously, the ADB announced a US$6.5 billion rescue package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes US$3.6 billion in sovereign operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, and US$1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises affected by the pandemic. “The Covid-19 pandemic has become a major global crisis, requiring forceful action at national, regional, and global levels. With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable, and wider populations across the region;… Read full this story
