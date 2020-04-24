Adapting to enter the EU playground

On March 30, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision on the conclusion of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) after the European Parliament’s ratification on February 12. It has paved the way for the deal to come into force in the early summer this year if the Vietnamese National Assembly also ratifies the agreement in May. The council adopted the decision on the conclusion of the EVFTA using a written procedure, not via a face-to-face meeting, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While the pandemic spreads and causes huge damage in almost every country in Europe, the EU council still worked out and offered a decision on the adoption of the EVFTA. The fact showed that the agreement was considered as a priority and important task of the council. Accordingly, the deal provides for the almost complete (99 percent) elimination of customs duties between the two blocks. Some 65 percent of duties on EU exports to Vietnam will disappear as soon as it enters into force, while the remainder will be phased out gradually over a period of up to 10 years. As regards Vietnamese exports to the EU, 71 percent of duties will disappear… Read full this story

