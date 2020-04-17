Nation 74% of Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases recover The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 17, 2020,18:34 (GMT+7) 74% of Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases recoverThe Saigon Times The patients and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City pose for a group photo on April 17. Twenty-one more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital today, April 17, taking Vietnam’s total number of recovered cases to 198 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Twenty-one more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital today, April 17, taking Vietnam’s total number of recovered cases to 198, making up 74% of the country’s infection tally, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City declared 17 cases free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the local media reported. Among the 17 cases, three are employees of Truong Sinh Company, which provided catering services for Bach Mai Hospital, one of the country’s largest coronavirus clusters. The first journalist in the country infected with Covid-19, aged 43, who was confirmed as the 183rd case, was also released from hospital today. The Nho Quan General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province also discharged one patient, a 30-year-old woman. She was… Read full this story

