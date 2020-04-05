Datmaniac is one of Vietnamese hip hop’s most respected artists. Photo vtv.vn With social distancing in full swing in Việt Nam amid the coronavirus pandemic, we all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop? From hugely commercially successful stars like Suboi to more underground MCs, Việt Nam has a rich hip hop scene, so we’ve put together a list of five tracks to introduce you to it. So read on and turn up the volume and hopefully by the time social distancing ends and house parties return you’ll have some fire Vietnamese beats to play when it’s your turn with the aux cable. Mấy Con Mèo – Datmaniac Datmaniac is one for the hip hop purists and this song is pure fire. The video was filmed in (appropriately as the title translates as ‘Some Cats’) a cat shelter in HCM City’s District 8, which at the time housed about 200 of the furry felines. Famed for the speed of his rapping, this song has Datmaniac in something of a contemplative mood, rapping over a slow, chilled beat. No wonder it was a huge… Read full this story

5 essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing have 351 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.