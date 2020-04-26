Bối Khê Pagoda in Thanh Oai District where a statue of Thích Ca was stolen. — Photo tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hà Nội during the past month. The burglaries occurred at the Bối Khê, Dư Dự and Từ Châu Pagodas and Đại Định Communal House in Thanh Oai District. According to a report from Thanh Oai District, from the middle of March to the first half of April 2020, four cases of theft of antiques occurred at these relics with 26 items stolen. Notably, on March 13, an intruder broke the door at the Bối Khê Pagoda in Song Khê Hamlet, Tam Hưng Commune and took a statue of Thích Ca made of black bronze which is about 70-80cm in height. It is the third time the statue has been stolen. The two previous times the item was found and returned to the pagoda. Among the 26 antiques, there is a bell dating from the Nguyễn Dynasty weighing up to 200kg. According to the People’s Committee of Thanh Oai District, it directed its communes to verify and take statements from reporters and related persons to investigate. The Hà Nội Department… Read full this story

26 temple antiques in Hà Nội stolen in one month have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.