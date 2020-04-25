25 years of meteoric ASEAN development

Danny Lee, former director of Community Affairs Development in the ASEAN Vietnam has a special and rather interesting place in my heart. The country was my induction to the ASEAN when I covered the bloc’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi in 2010. When I briefed visiting groups to the ASEAN Secretariat, Vietnam’s membership and its relations with the founding members was something which I would mention regularly. Vietnam did not always have an easy relationship with the original ASEAN members, but fundamental changes in the international geopolitical landscape in the 1980s, including the doi moi reforms in Vietnam, eventually led to the Paris Agreement in 1991. That opened the way for extensive contacts between Vietnam and the ASEAN. Vietnam signed the bloc’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 1992, gained observer status in 1993, and was accepted as a founder member of the ASEAN Regional Forum the following year. Over the past 25 years Vietnam has seen rapid development, emerging as a very successful and confident member of the international community. The World Bank noted that between 2002 and 2018, more than 45 million people were lifted out of poverty. Poverty rates declined sharply from over 70 per cent to… Read full this story

