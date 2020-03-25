Authorized by the GDP’s leader, the Military Youth Board, in collaboration with the Youth Union of Phap Luat Newspaper, the Military Broadcasting Center and other relevant agencies, visited and presented gifts to Division 390. Reportedly, the unit has prepared quarantine areas for Vietnamese citizens returning from Covid-19-hit countries in two periods: From March 1 to 18 and from March 18 to present. At the event On this occasion, the delegation also handed over five tons of rice, 200 pieces of protective medical clothing, 2,000 hand sanitizers, and 1,600 medical face masks, worth VND 200 million, to the division. Youth Union organizations in the whole military are carrying out various meaningful activities in Covid-19 prevention and control, said Colonel Nguyen Duc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Military Youth Board. Earlier, the board coordinated with other units inside and outside the military to present gifts, at a cost of VND 200 million, to Regiment 58, Division 308 (Army Corps 1), Battalion 16 of Tran Quoc Tuan University and the Bac Ninh provincial Military Command. These are also units tasked with quarantining people returning from Covid-19-hit areas. Translated by Minh Anh

Youth join hands in Covid-19 prevention have 291 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.