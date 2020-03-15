Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine

DELIGHTFUL: A work by Meo Thuỳ Dương. With her desire to improve the visual presentation of Vietnamese dishes, Meo Thuỳ Dương quit her career as a graphic designer to become a food stylist. After devoting much effort and time, Dương is now known as a famous food stylist in the country. Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân talks with Dương to see why she chose the career and the challenges that she faces in the 4.0 industry era. Could you please tell us about yourself and why you became a food stylist? I’m a food stylist, someone who tells stories about food through their experiences by styling and photography. As an art lover myself, I am passionate about finding the beauty of food and things around me. I have been doing this for four years and have gone through many different projects such as food styling for brand campaigns, making posters and billboards about food, and taking commercial food photos for five-star hotels or resorts in Việt Nam. Not many people know that I was a graphic designer before I became a food stylist. One day, while designing a menu for customers, they asked if I could take photos of their drinks. I agreed and tried. After that, I found the work very interesting and wanted to give it a shot. Initially, I uploaded photos to Facebook, so customers could see that I had entered… Read full this story

