Trade Worries over sharp rise in rice exports to China unfounded: data By Trung Chanh Monday, Mar 23, 2020,18:44 (GMT+7) Worries over sharp rise in rice exports to China unfounded: dataBy Trung Chanh A man in the Mekong Delta region carries bags of rice. Concerns over a possible domestic rice shortage, due to substantial volumes of rice being exported to China amid the coronavirus outbreak, remain unfounded according to the data – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – With the recent surge in rice exports from Vietnam to China, some have called for restrictions, citing the coronavirus outbreak and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta. However, data indicated the increase in exports should not be a concern, thanks to abundant supplies. Data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs revealed that Vietnam had exported more than 928,700 tons of rice worth nearly US$430.5 million in the first two months of this year, up 30.4% and 38.1% from a year earlier, respectively. Of this amount, some 66,200 tons of rice were shipped to China at a total value of over US$37 million, which saw year-on-year increases of a whopping 594% and 723%. Given these impressive figures, there are concerns over rice hoarding by Chinese traders…. Read full this story

