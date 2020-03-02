Work starts on $20m petrol warehouse in Quảng Trị

Delegates attend the warehouse’s groundbreaking ceremony. — Photo baodautu.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Việt Lao Petrol Oil Investment JSC started construction of its dockside warehouse, which is expected to cost nearly VNĐ470 billion (US$20.2 million), in the central province of Quảng Trị late last week.

Spanning 16ha in Triệu Phong District, the warehouse has a storage capacity of 200,000cu.m.

During the first stage, a petrol warehouse with a storage capacity of 60,000cu.m will be built. More facilities will be constructed and the storage capacity will increase by 140,000cu.m in the second stage till 2035.

The warehouse will supply petrol to the province and other localities in the region, as well as ship petrol to Laos and Thailand.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Quân Chính said his province would remove any difficulties faced by investors to facilitate the project’s implementation. — VNS