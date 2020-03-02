Work starts on $20m petrol warehouse in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Việt Lao Petrol Oil Investment JSC started construction of its dockside warehouse, which is expected to cost nearly VNĐ470 billion (US$20.2 million), in the central province of Quảng Trị late last week.
Spanning 16ha in Triệu Phong District, the warehouse has a storage capacity of 200,000cu.m.
During the first stage, a petrol warehouse with a storage capacity of 60,000cu.m will be built. More facilities will be constructed and the storage capacity will increase by 140,000cu.m in the second stage till 2035.
The warehouse will supply petrol to the province and other localities in the region, as well as ship petrol to Laos and Thailand.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Quân Chính said his province would remove any difficulties faced by investors to facilitate the project’s implementation. — VNS
- Work starts on Cho Ray-Quang Ngai hospital
- World Vision funds 3.31 million USD to support children in Quang Tri
- Norway continues help with clearing bombs and mines in Quang Tri
- Construction starts on two wind power plants in Quang Tri
- Quang Tri’s economic zones hold great investment-luring potential
- Quang Tri builds dyke to prevent saline intrusion in Hieu river
- Quang Tri, Laos’ provinces agree on border marker protection
- Quang Tri to implement 30 large-scale projects
- Quang Tri fishermen to be sued for bad debts
- Quang Tri plants over 7,200 ha of concentrated forest