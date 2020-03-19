Nation With ten more cases of COVID-19, Vietnam sees most infections in a single day By Thanh Thom Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,01:11 (GMT+7) With ten more cases of COVID-19, Vietnam sees most infections in a single dayBy Thanh Thom Passengers at the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport wear face masks. A surge in Covid-19 cases is linked to people arriving in Vietnam from abroad – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported eight more cases of the flu-like disease called Covid-19 later Wednesday, March 18, and together with two cases confirmed earlier yesterday, the country saw as many as ten more cases, the most infections in a single day so far, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Vietnam to 76. The new cases included both locals coming back to Vietnam and foreigners visiting the country. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday night that the 69th case is a 30-year-old German man who entered Vietnam through Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport last Friday on the Aeroflot flight SU290. He visited several places of interest in the Vietnamese capital city over the past weekend. On Sunday, he had a fever and went to some healthcare facilities before being taken to the National… Read full this story

