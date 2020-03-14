PM Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) discusses with WHO Representative in Việt Nam Park Ki-dong on the country’s measures to control and prevent COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — WHO Representative in Việt Nam Park Ki-dong highly appreciated Việt Nam’s proactive measures in the fight against COVID-19 at a meeting on Saturday with Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in Hà Nội. Park said he was impressed by two key strategies Việt Nam was implementing to control and prevent the virus outbreak, including quarantining and having medical workforce, supplies, medicines and logistics ready in every locality to ensure prompt response to any infection. WHO encouraged the Vietnamese Government to make all efforts to contain the epidemic, review all preventive plans and deploy stronger measures when needed. The organisation urged the Government to pay due attention to protect doctors, medical workers – who have close contact with the infected – old people and those having existing medical conditions, as well as leaders. WHO promised to continue building medical capacity for groups at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, monitoring and evaluating risks on regional and global levels to consult the Vietnamese Government. According to the representative, Việt Nam needs… Read full this story

WHO to continue working with Việt Nam in containing COVID-19 have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.