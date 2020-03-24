Other News VND2.1 trillion for unemployment insurance payments in Q1 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,12:41 (GMT+7) VND2.1 trillion for unemployment insurance payments in Q1The Saigon Times An individual counts Vietnamese banknotes. Total unemployment payments in the first quarter were estimated at VND2.119 trillion – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Payments for workers entitled to unemployment benefits and allowances for those taking vocational courses as a result of unemployment picked up by 9%-10% this quarter due to the impact of Covid-19, VietnamPlus reported. According to Vietnam Social Security, as many as 378,178 people received unemployment benefits in the first quarter, up 9.11% against the same period last year. Total unemployment payments in the quarter were estimated at VND2.12 trillion. Allowances for those with vocational training after becoming unemployed were pegged at VND18 billion for an estimated 8,160 people, up 10.1% year-on-year. Under the Law on Employment, those entitled to unemployment benefits received monthly payments accounting for 60% of the average monthly salary for the six months prior to the date of unemployment. Besides this, the duration of benefits for each individual is determined by the duration of unemployment insurance but will last no longer than 12 months. In addition, these individuals can get counselling… Read full this story

