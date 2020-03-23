VNA to sell and lease back new PW1133G-JM spare engine with QEC Vietnam Airlines JSC is planning to SLB 01 (one) new PW1133G-JM (the “SPE”) spare engine with QEC with the period of 143 months. If there would be of your interest, please contact our team as follows: Phan Diem Anh – deputy director of Finance and Accounting Department Email: [email protected] Nguyen Quoc Hung Anh – Finance and Accounting Department Email: [email protected] Tel: +84-24-38 732 732. Ext 1616 or Ext 2422 c/o Anh Address: 5th floor, M1 building, 200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi. By Nguyen Huong
- Joel McHale lets us quote him out of context to sell his new Netflix show
- The Quiet Work of a Civil Engineer
- Genetically engineered male MOTHS developed to stop pest populations ravaging crops by killing female offspring have been released into the wild
- Meryl Streep Reportedly Sells Her Posh NYC Penthouse for $15.8M
- The Race Is On: Sizing Up the Grammys’ Best New Artist Nominees
- Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Lease Out Spare L.A. Home
- Fiat Stops Production Of 1.3-Litre Multijet Engine: The End Of The Road For India’s Favourite Diesel
- PROPERTY CLINIC: Should I wait to extend my flat's lease in case new government rules make it cheaper?
- 2020 Ford Transit Gets New Safety Tech, Available All-Wheel Drive
- Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services to wind up securities business
VNA to sell and lease back new PW1133G-JM spare engine with QEC have 232 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.