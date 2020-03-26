VN-Index earns modest rise for second straight day

An employee of a securities firm monitors stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange advanced slightly on March 26 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The local stock market struggled but still made a modest rise today, March 26, as the gigantic rebound on Wednesday failed to convince investors of a sustainable recovery.

The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added a slight 3.96 points, or 0.57%, against the day earlier to close at 694.21. However, market breadth was negative as the number of falling stocks doubled that of rising ones by 265 to 108.

Global stock markets also retreated after recent strong surges as investors were concerned about the highly contagious coronavirus and a possible spike in unemployment data in the United States, the world’s biggest economy. In Japan, the Nikkei plummeted 4% after the strongest two-day rallies ever.

Blue-chip stocks again reported bustling trade as the transaction value of the VN30 basket accounted for 69% of the overall market turnover, reaching nearly VND2.8 trillion. The VN30 Index, however, still fell 0.86% at 646.7.

Conglomerate VIC and its subsidiaries turned top gainers, in which VIC went up to the ceiling price of VND81,800. Meanwhile, housing group VHM climbed 3.2% at VND61,000 and retail group VRE soared 5.8% at VND20,000.

Among speculative stocks, property group FLC was the most actively traded stock on the HCMC market, though it closed at the floor price. In contrast, ABS, an agricultural service provider, hit the upper limit for the eighth consecutive session, standing at VND19,300, and multimedia firm YEG shot up to the ceiling price for the second session, closing at VND52,000, following a seven-day losing streak.

According to some securities enterprises, the main index remains under the negative influence of unexpected movements of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investors’ net selling pressure and negative movements of global markets. The Finance Ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees will not urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the Covid-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index dipped 2.28 points, or 2.27%, at 97.81. Market trade declined sharply, falling 16% and 10% compared with Wednesday at 41 million shares worth VND390.5 billion.