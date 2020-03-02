VN advised to seek private sector resources for pollution prevention

The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.

A senior advisor in climate change to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Tokyo, Dr Kawanishi Masato, said that Hanoi and other large cities are faced with climate change and environmental degradation.

The air pollution in Vietnam is mostly PM 2.5 dust pollution. Direct contact with PM2.5 can lead to serious respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Gas emissions from vehicles, exhaust from factories and industries and air pollutants from construction sites are identified as the three main causes of the low air quality in Hanoi.

Experts believe that the PM 2.5 fine dust from coal-fired thermopower and cement factories in the industrial zones in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are affecting the capital city.

Kim Mai

