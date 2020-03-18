These 20 projects were voted by VIR readers in the “A new benchmark for living space” campaign on the website tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn and baodautu.vn from December 5, 2017 to January 5, 2018. After one month, there are 496,466 votes, which is the highest figure ever recorded since the campaign was started in 2015. “A new benchmark for living space” was voted on the basis of numerous criteria, including design style, utility system, environment-friendliness, resident relations, legal standards, and transparency in communications. Tomorrow, on March 28, the awards ceremony of the top 20 living spaces will be held at the VIR headquarters, 47 Quan Thanh Street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. This is the first time that many projects received more than 100,000 votes, and the first ranking belongs to Vinhomes Riverside (153,790 votes). TOP 20 STANDARD LIVING SPACES VOTED BY VIR READERS No. Project names Developers 1 Vinhomes Riverside Vingroup Hanoi 2 Vinhomes Times City – Park Hill Vingroup Hanoi 3 Vinhomes Imperia Vingroup Hanoi 4 Vinhomes Central Park Vingroup Ho Chi Minh City 5 HaDo Centrosa Garden HaDo Group Ho Chi Minh City 6 Lakeview City Novaland Group Ho Chi Minh City 7 TNR GoldSeason TNR Holdings Hanoi 8 Van Phuc… Read full this story

VIR awards winners of "A new benchmark for living space" poll have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.