Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19

The damage Vinatex takes will be more serious if the epidemic is prolonged over May, despite the company's revenue from manufacturing face masks. According to the company, since mid-March, more and more orders have been either cancelled or delayed, putting workers into unemployment in April and May. The larger the brands, the larger the order volumes cancelled – and there are no reliable forecasts for the timeline of the pandemic. Furthermore, the difficulties will increase as the Chinese market is already recovering, increasing supply while demand in the local market is dropping. This could easily lead to an oversupply, pushing down prices. It will put financial pressure on the textile and garments sector and endanger stable employment. A representative of Vinatex forecast that if no policy adjustments are made, firms will lose their market liquidity by the end of April. Between 30-50 per cent of employees would be out of their job within the next two months. Furthermore, the industry required about $1.5 billion of material imports a month ($120 million for Vinatex), thus if 20 per cent of orders are cancelled, $300 million worth of materials will not be used for…

