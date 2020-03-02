Deputy Director of Vinatex Cao Huu Hieu said the group has sold nearly 2.5 million antibacterial face masks and produced antibacteria fabric to supply to its member companies.
|Vinatex aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March
The group, along with its three subsidiaries namely Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, Dong Phuong Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, and Hanoximex Knitting Joint Stock Company, has produced and supplied about 30 tonnes of antibateria knitted fabric per day.
Vinatex has offered 500,000 free face masks to those in need.
It aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March.
Source: VNA
- BTS arrive at JFK Airport in NY wearing face masks amid tight security ahead of New Year's Eve performance
- 'Her face was welted!' Mother warns against unicorn sheet face mask that burned her stepdaughter's face, leaving it red with severe abrasions
- Gun in hand, face masked: UP police release images of protesters
- Happy New Year? Revellers fight for a spot to watch Sydney fireworks while children play in face masks in the fire-ravaged south coast and thousands prepare to spend the night in evacuation centres
- Yemen blockade: Sick and starving trapped as UN warns of 'millions' facing death
- Facebook recrafts 'like' button with Reactions, complete with an angry face
- Charcoal peel-off mask for men: Unmask a dirt-free, purified skin
- Rita Ora shows off facial mask sheets on Twitter
- Transcript: Correspondents Panel on "Face the Nation," December 29, 2019
- Male best friends, 24, make $7MILLION in 14 months after creating the 'world's best pink clay mask' that banishes acne and leaves skin glowing