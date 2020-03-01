The results of the inspection show that Viettel quickly founded a drafting panel in charge of drafting documents for the Congress of the Party organizations of Viettel Group in line with the instructions of the Central Military Commission.

Viettel’s HQs in Hanoi. Photo: Vnexpress

First, the drafting panel collected production and business results of the group and its affiliated units over the past five years and consulted Viettel’s leaders about the group’s production and business directions for the next five years as well as solutions to its limitations. They also discussed objectives and plans to realize the objectives. After all draft documents were completed, they were sent to the Party Committee and Directorate of the group for consideration. The leadership of the group carefully reviewed the draft documents and made some major amendments and supplements to them.

After the drafting panel amended and readjusted the draft documents until they were perfect, the Party Committee of the group submitted the final draft documents to the Central Military Commission for approval.

When the Viettel Party Committee received the approved draft documents, they sent them to its lower-level Party committees to discuss and give opinions during the congresses of the Party organizations of Viettel affiliates.

According to Secretary of the Viettel Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Viettel Major General Hoang Son, the Viettel Party Committee has led the whole group to do business and manufacture commercial, defense, and security products over the past years. The Viettel Party Committee has also led all Party organizations within the group to make careful preparations for their Party congresses in accordance with the Party principles.

Earlier, the Permanent Board of the Central Military Commission and the General Department of Politics selected the Viettel Party organization to hold its congress early as an example for Party organizations of other military-run businesses.

The leadership of Viettel has considered the selection both a responsibility and an honor so it has carefully studied the instructions from higher-level authorities, drawn up working plans, and led all subordinate Party committees to prepare for the organization of their Party congresses.

The Party Committee of Viettel has also selected the Party organization of Viettel Network Corporation to hold its congress first for other Party organizations of Viettel’s affiliated units to draw lessons and learn experience.

Under the schedule, congresses of all Party cells under the Party Committee of Viettel Network Corporation will have been held by the end of the first quarter of 2020. One of the main tasks of the Party cells’ congresses is to set targets for the production and business of their units. Another important task of the Party cells’ congresses is to discuss and give opinions to draft documents for their higher-level Party Committees and the Viettel Party Committee as well. Based on the targets and opinions of the Party cells’ congresses, their higher-level Party Committees and the Viettel Party Committee may have to revise their documents for their Party congresses to be held later.

For Party congresses of all levels, personnel for the next Party committees are always the key issue. The Party Committee of Viettel has instructed all Party committees of its affiliated units to make lists of candidates for the Party committees for the next term in line with the Party principle and directions of the Party Central Committee and Central Military Commission. Candidates for Party committees of the next term must be outstanding Party members who have excellent merits, professional expertise, and leadership capacity. They must also have high credibility and have made large contributions to their units during the last term.

In fact, the Viettel Party Committee formed a personnel subcommittee for Party committees of the next term. The subcommittee have supported lower-level Party committees in making the lists of candidates for their Party committees for the next term. So far, 100% of the Party cells under the Viettel Party Committee have finished their lists of candidates for the Party committees for the next term. For the list of candidates for the Party Committee of Viettel for the next term, members of the group’s Party Committee in the current term convened several times to discuss and introduce candidates for the Party Committee of Viettel in the next term, in accordance with the Party principle.

So far, several Party cells in the group has held their Party congresses. In general, most candidates introduced by the Party committees from the previous term to the congresses have won high votes. This has also proved that the Viettel Party Committee has prepared well for the organization of congresses of its affiliated Party cells in the 2020-25 term.

The working mission of the Central Military Commission highly valued the initial results of the Viettel Party Committee’s preparations for the organization of Party congresses at all levels. The mission requested Viettel leadership to continue leading the organization of Party congresses at all levels within the group. All delegates from the Central Military Commission expressed their belief that the Congress of the Party organization of Viettel will be successful, setting an example for other defense businesses to hold their Party congresses later.

Translated by Thu Nguyen