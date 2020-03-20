Viettel enjoys growth in international markets

Among the group’s affiliates, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation and Viettel Digital Service Corporation posted impressive growth rates with 111 percent and 107 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the turnover of Viettel’s telecom services in the overseas markets gained an increase of 21.5 percent in comparison to the record highs in February last year. Notably, Halotel, the Viettel’s branch in Tanzania, has fulfilled 110 percent of its planned target. The military-run telecom giant actively and effectively supported the Government of Vietnam, ministries, and sectors with technical solutions to effectively control Covid-19. For instance, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation provides free teaching and learning services on its ViettelStudy online learning platform. Viettel has built an application to help the Government and the Ministry of Health to manage travelers’ health declarations at international airports and seaports. Furthermore, Viettel Telecom has offered free data when subscribers access ViettelStudy while Viettel Post has provided shipping services to isolated areas. PANO would like to introduce several photos of various activities of Viettel abroad. Lumitel brand in Burundi is one of Viettel’s overseas branches having impressive growth Burundi is also the first international market of Viettel in the world to provide an unlimited internal messaging package with a feature phone… Read full this story

