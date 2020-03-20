Trade Vietnam’s goods exports to U.S. soar in Jan-Feb The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,12:12 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s goods exports to U.S. soar in Jan-FebThe Saigon Times Employees work at an electronics manufacturing plant of Synopex Vietnam Company, located in Hanoi’s Quang Minh Industrial Park. Vietnam’s outbound sales of computers and electronic products to the U.S. amounted to US$1.2 billion in the first two months of 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s exports to the United States produced an upbeat note for the local economy in the first two months of the year, earning over US$10 billion from shipping key products such as phones, computers and footwear to the United States. The General Department of Vietnam Customs has released preliminary statistics on the country’s import-export activities for the two-month period. Vietnam exported US$10.26 billion worth of products to the U.S. market, up over 25% versus the same period last year and accounting for some 26% of the total export value. Exports of phones and their components to this market during the January-February period, valued at US$1.86 billion, were up over 33% versus the year-ago figure. The outbound sales of computers and electronic products amounted to US$1.2 billion, rising a massive 135% over the… Read full this story

