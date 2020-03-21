Nation Vietnam’s entry adjustments based on nondiscriminatory principles: spokesperson By Thanh Thom Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,10:05 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s entry adjustments based on nondiscriminatory principles: spokespersonBy Thanh Thom Foreign visitors submit health declarations at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 7 – Photo: VNA HCMC – Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the global coronavirus pandemic are based on the principle of nondiscrimination, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press briefing on Friday. In response to reporters’ queries, Hang noted that scores of countries and territories, including member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have adopted restrictive measures for the entry of foreigners due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. “Vietnam’s recent measures are based on the current circumstances and are aligned with the provisions of the International Health Regulations. They are being carried out based on the principle of nondiscrimination,” Hang confirmed. She added that medical monitoring and quarantine measures are mandatory for both Vietnamese and foreigners to ensure their safety and health as well as contain and control community spread. “Vietnam highly appreciates and hopes to see more of the understanding, sharing and closer cooperation extended by other countries and territories… Read full this story

Vietnam’s entry adjustments based on nondiscriminatory principles: spokesperson have 312 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.