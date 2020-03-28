Nation Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases rise to 169 The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,11:50 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases rise to 169The Saigon Times A staffer works on a remote body temperature scanning system. The Ministry of Health, on the morning of March 28, reported six more coronavirus patients – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health, on the morning of March 28, reported six more coronavirus patients, including two employees of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, raising the nation’s number of confirmed cases to 169. The 168th and 169th patients are two female employees providing boiling water at the hospital. The ministry said that the two might have contracted the virus from family members of the patients at the hospital. The number of Covid-19 patients associated with Bach Mai Hospital has reached eight, causing the hospital to stop receiving new patients, while locking down the entire hospital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the local media reported. Three other patients include those flying home from foreign countries on March 20 to 26, while a 20-year-old Danish tourist who entered Vietnam on March 8 has been found to have contracted coronavirus. The 164th patient, a 23-year-old male student, returned to Vietnam from the UK… Read full this story

Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases rise to 169 have 291 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.