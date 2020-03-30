Nation Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases exceed 200 The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,20:06 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases exceed 200The Saigon Times Competent forces are on duty at Bach Mai Hospital which has been put on lockdown. Vietnam’s total Covid-19 infections rose to 203 as of 6 p.m. on March 30 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Nine more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Vietnam as of 6 p.m. today, March 30, including eight linked to Bach Mai Hospital cluster, bringing the nation’s total infections to 203, said the Health Ministry. As for the new cases at the coronavirus cluster at Bach Mai, seven are female employees of Truong Sinh Company, a food caterer at the Hanoi-based hospital, aged 41, 34, 53, 57, 61, 23. The remaining case reported at the hospital is a 41-year-old man residing in the capital city of Hanoi. On March 12, he went to the hospital’s Center for Tropical Diseases for a health check. His samples were collected for testing on Sunday and the result came back positive. The eight cases are put in quarantine at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District. Meanwhile, the latest confirmed case is a returnee from Greece. The 35-year-old… Read full this story

