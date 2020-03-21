Nation Vietnamese student returning from France positive for Covid-19 By Thanh Thom Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Vietnamese student returning from France positive for Covid-19By Thanh Thom Doctors and nurses from different hospitals in HCMC take turns working at the Cu Chi Field Hospital where they offer treatment to coronavirus patients, with the latest being a 21-year-old Vietnamese student – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 21-year-old Vietnamese student in France flew back home and was later found infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s Covid-19 tally to 92. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday that the man is a native of Dalat, the capital city of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong He flew on QR40, a Qatar Airways flight from Paris to Doha, on Monday, March 16 before landing at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat Airport on another Qatar Airways flight QR970 the day after. He was asymptomatic upon arrival, and was kept in quarantine in District 12. However, he shortly developed a fever, a sore throat and a dry cough. Therefore, he was transferred to the Cu Chi Field Hospital in the outlying district of Cu Chi on Wednesday. His testing samples came back positive for… Read full this story

Vietnamese student returning from France positive for Covid-19 have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.