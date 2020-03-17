Vietnamese influencer praised for optimism during COVID-19 quarantine

A Vietnamese influencer has received praise for being cooperative during her quarantine in Ho Chi Minh City as a COVID-19 precaution while inspiring others to do the same. Chau Bui, who has nearly three million followers on Instagram and Facebook, is waiting to be released from a quarantine facility in two days if she tests negative for the novel coronavirus. The 23-year-old influencer, whose real name is Bui Thai Bao Chau, is a famous fashionista on Vietnamese social media. In 2019, she was named in Forbes Vietnam’s ‘30 Under 30,’ a list featuring 30 Vietnamese individuals who stand out in their respective industries. She has been kept under quarantine at a facility that is 40 kilometers from the center of Ho Chi Minh City since March 5, after returning from Paris, where she attended the Paris Fashion Week. Earlier, the fashionista was also in Milan, located in Lombardy, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy, for the Milan Fashion Week. Chau Bui is seen in a photo she posted on her Instagram in February 2020, capturing her attending a fashion event in Milan ‘Not-so-cary’ quarantine camps In a new video blog, or vlog, posted Friday on her YouTube channel with… Read full this story

