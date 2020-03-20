A packaging production line of a company in the northern province of Hưng Yên. Enterprises must improve their capacity to adapt to changes caused by COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên Trương Thanh Hoài, head of the Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade talks to Hải Quan (Customs) newspaper about businesses adapting to COVID-19’s impacts What impacts has COVID-19 had on industrial production? COVID-19 has posed challenges to global production chains. Countries with strong domestic production chains will be able to minimise the impacts of incidents, especially natural disasters and diseases, on production. I think they can minimise the impacts but not avoid them all. Countries and sectors depend largely on each other. No country can organise the production chain independently. One of the visible impacts on Việt Nam is on electronics and automobiles. These industries need high tech and specific technical components made by brands and multinational corporations. Industries with complex supply chain structures like automobiles or electronics require component suppliers who meet specific technical standards. When the supply chain is interrupted, it is difficult to find a replacement. Other industries with simpler supply chains like textiles and footwear can find other sources of supply. If companies only makes the products based… Read full this story

Vietnamese enterprises must improve capacity to adapt to COVID-19's impacts: official have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.