Culture Vietnamese curator dropped from UK art fair due to coronavirus prejudice The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 8, 2020,11:35 (GMT+7) Vietnamese curator dropped from UK art fair due to coronavirus prejudice The Saigon Times Daily A man wearing a protective mask walks across Westminster Bridge with an umbrella in London, March 5, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – A Vietnamese curator has been dropped from an art fair in the UK over fears that Asians are potential carriers of the virus. Raquelle Azran, a dealer specializing in contemporary Vietnamese art, invited curator An Nguyen to work at her booth at the Affordable Art Fair (AAF) in London next week but then canceled the Vietnamese curator’s attendance via an email which An then posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I am very sorry to have to cancel your assistance at the fair next week. The coronavirus is causing much anxiety everywhere, and fairly or not, Asians are being seen as carriers of the virus,” Azran wrote to Nguyen. “Your presence on the stand would unfortunately create hesitation on the part of the audience to enter the exhibition space. I apologize for this and hope we can meet and perhaps work together in future.” The AAF… Read full this story
