Corporate Vietnamese airlines suspend all international services The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,20:06 (GMT+7) Vietnamese airlines suspend all international servicesThe Saigon Times Vietnamese people return to Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local airlines have suspended all international flight services from today, March 25, due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the local media. Vietnam Airlines operated its last flight from the German city of Frankfurt to the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, landing at Van Don International Airport this morning. Earlier, the national flag carrier noted in a statement that it would waive fees and conditions for flight date and itinerary changes for all affected customers whose international flight tickets were issued prior to March 25. Vietnam Airlines is focusing on the operations of domestic flights only, until the end of April. All passengers on these flights will be required to complete and submit an online heath declaration form. The carrier stated that it administers preboarding temperature checks for all domestic passengers. These passengers are required to bring their own face masks and wear them throughout their flights; otherwise, they will be denied boarding. HCMC-based low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific is also halting its international flights until… Read full this story

