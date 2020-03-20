Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The ministry said on March 19 that the validity of visa exemption certificates granted to Belarusian, Russian and Japanese citizens of Vietnamese origin and their relatives will be also temporarily halted. The decision will take effect from 12:00 on March 21. Diplomatic and official passport holders from the three countries will not be affected by this decision, it noted. Under the decision, citizens of the countries holding ordinary passports are still allowed to enter Vietnam if they have a proper visa. Entrants from Belarus, Russia and Japan are requested to strictly abide by Vietnam’s preventive medicine regulations. VNA
- Smoke on tracks at Arlington Station temporarily suspends Green Line service
- Ogden City temporarily suspending recycling while new contract is hashed out after 47 percent increase in fees
- Orange County sheriff temporarily suspends plan to erase 2-year-old emails as judge issues court order
- Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to India
- Russia Is Eyeing Belarus—And It Might Spark a Conflict with the West Far Sooner than Ukraine
- 5 California residents arrested in test-cheating scheme to obtain visas for Chinese nationals
- Venezuela’s Maduro Sends Message to U.S. Citizens: Do Not Let Donald Trump Start a War in My Country
- Putin’s Plan to Double Down on Venezuela, Syria and Ukraine Could Be Sending Russia Into Bankruptcy
- China Takes on U.S. Over Venezuela After Russia Sends Troops: It’s Not Your ‘Backyard’
- Russia Asks Why It Should Leave Venezuela When U.S. Military Bases Cover ‘the Whole World’
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa exemption for citizens of Belarus, Russia, Japan have 252 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.