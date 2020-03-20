Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa exemption for citizens of Belarus, Russia, Japan

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The ministry said on March 19 that the validity of visa exemption certificates granted to Belarusian, Russian and Japanese citizens of Vietnamese origin and their relatives will be also temporarily halted. The decision will take effect from 12:00 on March 21. Diplomatic and official passport holders from the three countries will not be affected by this decision, it noted. Under the decision, citizens of the countries holding ordinary passports are still allowed to enter Vietnam if they have a proper visa. Entrants from Belarus, Russia and Japan are requested to strictly abide by Vietnam’s preventive medicine regulations. VNA

